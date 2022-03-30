GETTING AROUND on the Orihuela Costa should soon be a lot easier, after local pressure from people desperate for more mobility.

Orihuela City Council has just approved the granting of 15 new taxi licences to be issued in the municipality.

The municipality encompasses areas heavily-populated with British expats, becoming even busier during high season.

Areas include Campoamar, Playa Flamenca, La Zenia, Villamartin & La Zenia – among others.

SUMMER DEMAND: José Galiano

IMAGE: Orihuela City Council

After the gramts’ approval by the Local Government Board yesterday, March 29, Councillor for Urban Transport, José Galiano, said: “we extended the current number of licences to be able to respond to demand, especially in the summer.”

He went on to describe how the population of the area, “multiplies considerably.”

For residents and holiday-makers that are less agile, five of the fifteen licences will be used on vehicles adapted for wheelchairs.”

