A TROUBLED son has been arrested after attacking his father with an axe during a heated argument at a family home in Granada.

The pair reportedly became engaged in a heated row at their home in Albolote on Wednesday (March 30), before the son drew his weapon.

The 72-year-old suffered serious wounds and was rushed to the hospital.

Neighbours said the 46-year-old suspect was known to suffer from mental health issues and drug addiction and police were frequently called to the street to deal with his outbursts.

Residents said the son’s behaviour had declined in recent weeks following the death of his mother.

READ ALSO: