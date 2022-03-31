BENIDORM will be the home of Spain’s Eurovision Song Contest jury for the annual event which takes place in Turin, Italy on May 14.

Model and television presenter Nieves Alvarez will read out the expert jury votes with a shot of the Benidorm skyline in the background.

The jury put together by broadcaster RTVE will be based in the city, with Benidorm council planning to organise an event that evening for Eurovision fans.

The resort staged the Benidorm Fest in January over three nights to choose Spain’s song for this year’s contest.

The winner was ‘SloMo’ performed by Chanel, with controversy over what the public voted for, as opposed to the jury of music experts who went for ‘SloMo’.

CHANEL CELEBRATES(Benidorm Ayuntamiento image)

Nevertheless the entry has quickly established itself as among one of the fancied songs to win in Turin.

After criticism of Spain’s poor quality of Eurovision entries in recent years, a new festival concept was created.

The final clocked up nearly three million viewers and became a worldwide ‘trending topic’ on social media.

Benidorm will continue to host Spain’s search for Eurovision glory until at least 2025.

The country’s last victory was part of a four-way tie when Madrid hosted the contest back in 1969.

