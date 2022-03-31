A HEARTWARMING video showing Spanish schoolkids showering their new Ukrainian classmate with affection on his first day of class has gone viral.

The adorable footage shows the young child, who has just arrived in Spain from Ukraine, being tightly hugged by his fellow pupils at a school in Madrid.

The TikTok video, filmed by the little boy’s uncle, was captioned: “My nephew at school, his first day, he was a refugee from Ukraine two weeks ago.”

He added: “Thank you, Spain.”

The little boy, who doesn’t speak Spanish, was welcomed to the CEIP Peru school in the capital after fleeing his war-torn country via Poland on a bus with his mother and sister.

He is now settling into life in Madrid, where his uncle and grandmother are based.

His father stayed behind to fight in the war.

The video was shared widely on social media, including by Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba.

“If only we adults could learn from these children that it is love that makes the world go round,” one user commented on Mr Scherba’s post.

“Now that’s what I call welcome with open arms. I hope you can find the peace and love you so deserve here in Spain,” another added.

