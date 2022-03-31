A BABY boy, just hours old, was abandoned on a doorstep in Huelva with his umbilical cord still attached.

The desperate newborn’s mother wrapped her son in a blanket and then left him outside a dental clinic before fleeing.

The newborn’s cries were heard by a woman inside the building on Calle Rico, who went out and discovered the vulnerable tot.

Susana was working inside around 6.30pm on Tuesday (March 29) when she went out to check on the baby – but said she never imagined the little one was alone and abandoned.

She said: “The baby was on the floor, wrapped in a blanket and he wouldn’t stop crying.

“I was paralysed when I opened the door and saw him there on the floor,” she told local news outlet Huelva Informacion.

“I thought it was a breastfeeding or bottle-feeding mother who had slipped into the doorway for comfort and I had gone out to tell her to come into the office.

“I never imagined the baby would be alone. I called my partner because I was paralysed.”

After recovering from the shock Susanna picked the child up and quickly called the authorities.

“He looked fine but he was hungry,” Susanna told Huelva Information. “He looked like a sparrow with his mouth open.

? VÍDEO | Así encontró Susana al bebé abandonado en un portal de la calle Rico de #Huelva https://t.co/sFrGUZXrRe pic.twitter.com/QzcMqWKw8F — Huelva Información (@huelva_info) March 30, 2022

“I picked him up, rocked him and he calmed down. I held him in my arms for almost an hour.”

Susanna said the incident has left her sleepless with worry for the newborn and his desperate mum.

“All night I was awake thinking about that child and the mother,” she said. “I want to think that she did it because she knew we were going to find the child quickly.”

We previously reported how the baby, believed to be just 12-hours-old, was taken to the Juan Ramón Jiménez hospital and admitted to the Neonatal Unit.

Staff at the hospital have described the baby as ‘fit and well’.

Police are now urging the boy’s mother to get in touch and said they were ‘extremely concerned’ about her.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage to help identify the mother.

