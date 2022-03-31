Duquesa dental clinic is a new and contemporary-style clinic offering clients the best and most up-to-date treatments in modern dental healthcare.

Established in 2019 by Dr Leticia Macias Rodriguez in the picturesque seaside town of San Luis de Sabanillas, this small, intimate clinic offers innovative treatments and cutting-edge technology in a friendly and relaxing environment that will put even the most nervous patients at ease.

As the team in Duquesa Dental clinic like to say: “We create the best smiles!” Dr. Leticia and her team aims not just to cover the complete dental needs of her patients, but also focuses on their overall wellbeing and health. She will only perform a treatment after thorough examination and assessment.

Dr. Leticia and her team cover the complete dental needs of her patients

If you have ever dreamed of having that perfect, bright, and radiant smile, Duquesa Dental can help you to achieve it, and naturally boost your confidence and self-esteem in the process.

The clinic offers professional teeth-whitening, discreet, non-invasive, Invisalign orthodontic treatment, traditional metal-bracket braces and porcelain braces, as well as stunning porcelain and composite veneers, which are quite literally like a ‘magic- wand’ in creating that beautiful, yet natural Hollywood smile.

Duquesa Dental also offers periodontal treatments for gum-disease and other oral health concerns, fixed and removable prosthesis (dentures), a specialised implantology service, as well as an excellent general dentistry practice.

The clinic prides itself on dealing with children using specially adapted equipment and techniques

The clinic prides itself on dealing with children using specially adapted equipment and techniques to ensure a more relaxed and fun, and less scary experience, for children and parents alike.

They offer a complete range of dental treatments at affordable prices. Book a FREE dental check-up and X-ray, available to all new patients.

The clinic currently has special offers so for more information, go to Duquesa Dental clinic’s website on: www.duquesadentalclinic.com.

For appointments and enquiries, call Dr. Leticia and her team on: 952 08 41 45 or 603 48 48 02 or email: info@duquesadentalclinic.com.