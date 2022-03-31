BRITISH pop star Tom Parker has died of cancer at the age of 33 just weeks after he has sought out ‘revolutionary treatment’ in Spain.

The singer told fans in October 2020 that he had an inoperable tumour.

The Wanted star, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma, spent three weeks at a private hospital on the Costa del Sol earlier this month.

The married dad-of-two flew to Spain after speaking out against the UK’s lack of treatment and funding for cancer patients.

His wife Kelsey Hardwick revealed on Wednesday evening that the family’s ‘hearts are broken’ after Tom lost his cancer battle.

Taking to Instagram she wrote: “Tom was the centre of our world. We can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.”

Her post continued: “We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

We previously reported that the star had sought ‘state of the art’ treatment in Malaga that included an oxygen machine, massages and a special diet.

The band said they were ‘devastated’ by their bandmate’s death and that they were with him and his family at his side when he died.

Parker leaves behind his daughter, Aurelia Rose, and a son, Bodhi.

