ONE IN TEN of the vehicles on Alicante province’s roads don’t have the required insurance.

The high percentage exceeds the national average of 9%, according to government figures published this week.

As well as risking fines between €601 and €3,000, owners are unable to pass their Technical Vehicle Inspection (ITV).

Throughout the entire Valencian Community, over 310,000 vehicles don’t have insurance, with a significant increase in the last 12 months.

Antonio Jesús Fornes, provincial director of Traffic, thinks that: “a significant number of those 130,000 are, possibly, vehicles that have not been correctly deregistered at a Traffic Headquarters.”

Fornes also warned that: “soon the DGT will implement a series of measures aimed at eliminating from its records vehicles that are registered but are presumably not in circulation.”

He then revealed that the DGT is working with Unespa and the General Directorate of Insurance so that personal mobility vehicles (VMP) and electric scooters must be insured on a mandatory basis, just like other vehicles.

READ MORE: Mark Petrie MBE has been running his insurance business on Spain’s Costa Blanca for nearly five decades