AN 11-year-boy died after his father stabbed him with a kitchen knife at his Sueca home on Sunday.

The young victim, named as Jordi, had celebrated his birthday two days earlier.

The man, Jose Antonio AC, had separated from his wife last summer.

She took out a restraining order out against him prompted by violent behaviour towards her.

The Levante newspaper said a court allowed him access to his son because a police assessment said there was little risk to the boy.

He was the couple’s only child.

The mother, 44, went to her estranged partner’s apartment on Calle Rafael Hervas at 2.00 pm on Sunday to pick up her son.

She shouted ‘Toni! Toni!’ but nobody opened the door and she phoned the police.

Guardia Civil and Sueca Policia Local units appeared and they found the body of the youngster.

They then arrested his father, 47.

Jordi’s mother and grandmother were treated by paramedics for shock.

It’s the first death this year in Spain of a child in a domestic violence incident.

Authorities have not revealed what prompted the fatal assault.

Neighbours of Jose Antonio AC told Levante that he previously threatened to ‘hurt his ex-partner in the way it was going to hurt her most’ and said ‘he would kill him(his son)’.

