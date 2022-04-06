OVER 100 vintage cars and motorcycles will feature in the 10th Classic Motor Festival in Guardamar del Segura.

Set for this Saturday, April 9, it is organised by the Rotary Club of Guardamar del Segura and the City Council.

Visitors will be able to see scores of classic vehicles from members of American Cars Levante and Performance VIP Murcia, in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento de Guardamar, starting at 10:00.

Live music and dance will be provided and a giant paella will also feed those attending.

This event will raise funds to buy textbooks for the IES Les Dunes, a local secondary school.

Local companies such as Specsavers will sponsor this event, aiming to raise as much money as possible from the sale of food & drink.

The secretary of the Rotary Club Guardamar and director of the main sponsor, Specsavers Ópticas Guardamar, Francisco Jurado, said: “We are delighted to organise our 10th Fiesta del Classic Motor in Guardamar and raise funds for the IES Les Dunes – we want to help as many students as possible.”

Continuing, “It will be a great day for lovers of cars and to enjoy with the family.”

A representative of the Association of Parents and Teachers of the IES Les Dunes added: “The Bank of Books is a resource that allows students to have access to free textbooks by reusing those of other students from previous courses.”

For more information about the event and the Rotary Club Guardamar visit www.rotaryguardamar.com

What is Rotary?

ROTARY is one of the world’s leading international humanitarian service organisations .

Since 1905, Rotarians have provided voluntary help to meet the needs of different communities.

It is non-political, non-denominational, and non-profit.

Rotarians are men and women from more than 200 countries; professionals, businessmen and civilians, who believe in helping the less fortunate, for which they meet weekly to share friendship and concerns, addressing problems such as illiteracy, disease, poverty, lack of drinking water, etc.

They also have the purpose of promoting peace and understanding among the peoples of the earth.

They organise events, where they work voluntarily, to raise funds, and allocate them to humanitarian aid projects: international, national and local.

