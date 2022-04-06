A five-year-old boy was rushed to Alicante General Hospital and treated for poisoning after taking benzodiazepine tablets.

The number of pills he ingested was not made public.

Tests showed the boy had also taken cocaine.

ALICANTE GENERAL HOSPITAL(GVA Health image)

His father, 56, and mother, 34, were arrested and charged with temporarily abandoning a child and causing harm.

They appeared in an Alicante court and were bailed on the condition that they lose custody of their son for the time being.

A relative has provisionally assumed guardianship of the youngster.

No more details have been provided about the case.

