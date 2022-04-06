SPAIN has published new rules on entry requirements for tourists arriving from non-EU countries and will now allow unvaccinated visitors provided they have a negative test or recent recovery certificate.

The relaxation of the rules that has prevented unvaccinated holidaymakers from visiting Spain comes just in time for the Easter holidays, but cutting it fine for those hoping to arrange a last minute break.

Until now only those with proof of full vaccination within the last nine months, or those with a booster, or a certificate of recovery from Covid-19 have been accepted.

But the official state bulletin published on Wednesday April 6 has expanded the range of permitted travellers from third countries to include unjabbed individuals who have taken a test before departure.

This rule previously only applied to those aged between 12 and 18, to allow those who had not been jabbed to enter if they had a negative PCR test taken with 72 hours prior to arrival.

Now it will allow the cheaper and quicker lateral flow tests taken in the 24 hours before travelling to Spain.

Children under 12 years old are exempt from the need to show any proof of health status when travelling with an adult.

But all air arrivals, including children, must also present a QR code which is obtained from filling in the Health Control Form available via Spain Travel Health (SpTH).

Those who are vaccinated should remember to check the validity of their certificate. “If more than 270 days have passed since the final dose, certification of a booster vaccination is also required, except for teenagers aged 12 to 17 inclusive.”

