A BOY aged 16 who was forced by his parents to sell drugs at his school tipped the police off.

Now his mother and father have been arrested after a police raid and found two pistols, ammunition, tasers, balaclavas, two kilos of marihuana buds and other drugs.

Policia Nacional say that the youngster had faced a barrage of threats and violence every time he refused to sell drugs.

He finally decided to take samples of hashish he was supposed to sell and turn them in at his local police station.

He told officers his parents had for some time been forcing him to deal drugs – mainly hashish – at his school.

Police raided the boy’s Alicante city home the same day.

The detainees, aged 34 and 36, both of Spanish nationality, were handed over to the Examining Magistrate’s Court in Alicante, which ordered the father to be remanded in custody.

Police found pistols, ammunition and balaclavas hidden inside a gas bottle. Photo: Policia Nacional

A restraining order was also granted against both parents, banning them from approaching both their sons.

The sale of drugs in or near schools and sports centres is an acknowledged problem in some Spanish schools.

Earlier this year a man accused of selling drugs to children was arrested in Sevilla.

He came to the attention of the police when they were called to stop a man driving a vehicle who was acting suspiciously.

Cops said the man tried to escape and ran away but was arrested following a short chase.

Officers found MDMA and cocaine in his rucksack as well as €5,174 in cash.

It is believed the man would travel to the leisure centre on weekends to sell drugs to young people between the ages of 16 and 25.

