THE chef acclaimed as the ‘best in the world’ has just opened a new venture in Puerto Banus on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

Dabiz Muñoz who has won three Michelin-stars for his Madrid restaurant DiverXo has launched a food truck offering low-cost versions of his famous dishes in the glitzy Marbella port.

The food truck, which opened on April 8 is the third such venture in Spain following on the success of two in Madrid.

This Puerto Banus venture is the largest with 30 tables and offers affordable meals averaging between €25 and €30.

His food trucks are collaborations with Spanish department store El Corte Ingles and all appear outside the stores.

The idea came about with the pandemic when Muñoz was forced to close his fine dining restaurants and offer take away instead.

He launched a successful takeaway service GoXo offering food from his restaurant in Madrid and then expanded to Barcelona.

Among the most popular dishes on offer is his famous double cheeseburger.

Known as the ‘enfant terrible’ of Spain’s restaurant scene, his new low-cost venture opened just months after he upped the price of a tasting menu at his flagship Madrid restaurant to an eye-watering €365.

Last September the 42-year-old scooped the top prize in The Best Chef Awards 2021, in Amsterdam.

For those who want to attempt one of his recipes at home, the chef revealed his version of the Spanish Easter classic torrijas.

READ ALSO: