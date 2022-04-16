THE iconic haute couture brand Dior has chosen Sevilla’s Plaza de España as the spectacular setting to launch its Cruise 2023 collection this summer.

The collection designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri, who has been the brand’s creative director since 2016, will be revealed on June 16 on a catwalk in the most famous plaza in the Andalucian capital.

Plaza de España, Sevilla. Photo: Wikipedia

The ties between Dior and Andalucia were forged in the 1950s and were strengthened with ‘journeys that led to evocatively named silhouettes dreamed up by Monsieur Dior and his successors’, said the fashion house in a statement.

“It will be a unique event that will show the excellence of Andalucian crafts and culture through the creativity of local artists and artisans.”

The mayor of the city, Antonio Muñoz spoke of his pride at Sevilla being chosen as a backdrop for the new collection.

Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri in Marrakech for Cruise 2020. Photo: Cordon Press

“Not only will it be the parade of one of the largest and most renowned haute couture brands, but the collection itself is inspired by Sevilla,” Muñoz said on Tuesday, April 12.

Dior is famous for choosing emblematic sites for its presentations. Last year its cruise collection was shown on a catwalk set up in the Panathenaic Stadium.

