POLITICIANS in Spain reacted to the news of Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French presidential elections on Sunday with all but VOX celebrating the defeat of far right Marine Le Pen.
Spain’s Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, applauded the result. “The French have chosen to commit themselves to a free, strong and fair EU,” he wrote on Twitter.
“Democracy wins, Europe wins. Congratulations, Emmanuel Macron.” he added.
Final results of Sunday’s runoff showed Macron won 58.55% of the vote against Le Pen’s 41.45%, a greater margin than expected.
The deputy PM Yolanda Diaz, expressed her relief at the result. “Today, democrats from Europe can give a sigh of relief, thanks to the French population today the far-right have been defeated yet again,” she wrote in a post on Twitter.
Alberto Nuñez Feijoo, the new leader of Spain’s conservative opposition Popular Party (PP), also saw the result as positive. “France has decided to follow the path of stability, centrality and moderation,” he wrote.
“The French population has sent us a really important message: they have chosen to build a stronger and more united EU”.
Not surprisingly, Spain’s own far-right party, Vox, was less thrilled with the result..
Although Vox leader Santiago Abascal has yet to publicly react to Le Pen’s defeat, Jorge Buxade, a Vox member of the European parliament, posted a photograph of himself meeting the National Rally leader.
“The support of 45% of the French is an amazing result for Marine Le Pen and it will be a mistake ignoring it,” he wrote.
