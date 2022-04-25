POLITICIANS in Spain reacted to the news of Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French presidential elections on Sunday with all but VOX celebrating the defeat of far right Marine Le Pen.

Spain’s Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, applauded the result. “The French have chosen to commit themselves to a free, strong and fair EU,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Democracy wins, Europe wins. Congratulations, Emmanuel Macron.” he added.

Los ciudadanos han elegido una Francia comprometida con una UE libre, fuerte y justa.



Gana la democracia. Gana Europa.



Enhorabuena @EmmanuelMacron. #Presidentielles2022 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 24, 2022

Final results of Sunday’s runoff showed Macron won 58.55% of the vote against Le Pen’s 41.45%, a greater margin than expected.

The deputy PM Yolanda Diaz, expressed her relief at the result. “Today, democrats from Europe can give a sigh of relief, thanks to the French population today the far-right have been defeated yet again,” she wrote in a post on Twitter.

Hoy las demócratas de Europa respiramos con alivio. Gracias al pueblo francés, la extrema derecha vuelve a salir derrotada.



Urge trabajar desde hoy mismo para consolidar una alternativa amplia, que abandone la resignación y ofrezca esperanza ante las crisis social y climática. — Yolanda Díaz (@Yolanda_Diaz_) April 24, 2022

Alberto Nuñez Feijoo, the new leader of Spain’s conservative opposition Popular Party (PP), also saw the result as positive. “France has decided to follow the path of stability, centrality and moderation,” he wrote.

“The French population has sent us a really important message: they have chosen to build a stronger and more united EU”.

Francia ha decido seguir por el camino de la estabilidad, la centralidad y la moderación.



En un momento tan transcendental, el pueblo francés nos envía un mensaje muy importante: ha elegido seguir construyendo una Europa más fuerte y unida.



Enhorabuena, @EmmanuelMacron ?? — Alberto Núñez Feijóo (@FeijooGalicia) April 24, 2022

Not surprisingly, Spain’s own far-right party, Vox, was less thrilled with the result..

Although Vox leader Santiago Abascal has yet to publicly react to Le Pen’s defeat, Jorge Buxade, a Vox member of the European parliament, posted a photograph of himself meeting the National Rally leader.

El apoyo del 45% de los franceses es un extraordinario resultado para Marine Le Pen @MLP_officiel y sería un gran error ignorarlo.



Es necesario que las oligarquías entiendan que no se puede confinar políticamente a la mitad de los europeos. pic.twitter.com/cCscD0ou8u — Jorge Buxadé (@Jorgebuxade) April 24, 2022

“The support of 45% of the French is an amazing result for Marine Le Pen and it will be a mistake ignoring it,” he wrote.

