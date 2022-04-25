FORMER Scotland Yard detective Peter Bleksley is hot on the heels of Kevin Parle, the NCA’s most wanted criminal, who is thought to be hiding out on the Costa del Sol.

Parle is wanted over the murders in Liverpool of 16-year-old Liam Kelly in 2004 and Lucy Hargreaves, a 22-year-old mum who was shot while she slept in 2005.

Bleksley is convinced that 6ft 6in Parle, whose nickname is ‘Hemp’, and his network are also behind the disappearance of father and son Danny and Liam Poole, who vanished on a trip to Estepona in 2019.

He also thinks that the notorious Kinahan gang may be involved, the same gang that the Olive Press reported on last week have been sanctioned by the US treasury along with Spain-based businessman Johnny Morrissey with a $5 million reward for information.

“It is three years since I started this investigation and I am not giving up, I am just warming up.”

Peter’s podcast has been downloaded over 5 million times, and his phone has barely stopped ringing since it was released.

Bleksley’s investigation has led him across the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca.

Photo: Peter Bleksley.

“I will be carrying on this hunt until one of three things happen; he is captured, I establish irrefutable evidence that proves Parle is dead, or I cast my last breath. It’s as simple as that,” he said.

Parle has now been on the run from the British authorities for 17 years and is believed to be hiding out in Spain.

“Thousands of people have helped and continue to help. This is not about me, it’s not even about Kevin Parle, it’s all about Liam Kelly and Lucy Hargreaves and trying to achieve some justice for them,” said Bleksley.

Bleksley has been less than complimentary about the NCA and Merseyside Police regarding their investiation of the murders and it appears that people seem to have more faith in Bleksley to apprehend Parle, than they do in the police.

In a surprising revelation, Bleksley was contacted directly by the fugitive team from the Guardia Civil who asked how they could help in the investigation.

“That was encouraging for me, but, I would suggest, a little bit embarrassing for NCA and Merseyside police as people are coming to me directly over them.

“This makes me ask the question, how much do Merseyside police want to find Kevin Parle?

I know that certain senior officers choose to believe he is dead, they need to be truthful with the public.”

Not mincing his words, Bleksley said: “They are not being open, honest or transparent, law enforcement needs to stare itself in the mirror. I don’t think they are looking for him at all, I think they are just paying lip service to it almost as an act of tokenism.”

“This is about truth over lies, hope over fear, and seeing Parle in a court of law answering to these allegations.”

Asked if he fears retribution from Parle or any of his associates, he said: “I have been trolled, abused, and had photographs of my house posted on social media. On one occasion there was an accurate description of the bedroom I sleep in. I have no doubt these were people who were acting on Kevin’s behalf, to intimidate me, but they have all failed and I have never been busier.”

One infamous surname keeps cropping up in relation to these cases – Kinahan.

The Kinahan mob are the most wanted criminal gang in Europe.

Recently, Daniel and Christy Kinahan had a $5 million bounty put on them.

“They have endless links to so much of the criminality that goes on here on the Costa del Sol,” explained Bleksley. “The DEA are on to them, and believe you me they do not give up. There’s going to be a lot of people feeling increasingly uncomfortable. There are a lot of consequences heading the way of criminals on the Costas.”

Bleksley is very reluctant to comment on specific names linked to Parle.

“I’m not going to be drawn on names. I’m not trying to be coy or smart but mine is a live investigation and people’s lives may be at risk. I have to do everything I can to ensure I don’t jeopardise the safety of people who are brave enough to speak to me.”

The podcast is available on BBC sounds and can be listened to here.

Please follow the link below to hear our three minute trailer, which announces the upcoming return of ‘Manhunt: Finding Kevin Parle’

Thank you.#KevinParle will be found…https://t.co/oYlvloCvsp — Peter Bleksley (@PeterBleksley) February 25, 2022

