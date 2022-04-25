A mother, 37, died trying to save her five-year-old son, who drowned in a Valencia area ravine after slipping into a waterfall.

The youngster’s body was pulled out of the water by firefighters at Los Chorradores in Navarres on Sunday afternoon.

Six members of a walking group, including the woman’s husband, were treated for shock.

The Guardia Civil is investigating the circumstances behind the double tragedy.

TRAGIC SCENE(Valencia Bombers image)

The Los Chorradores area is popular with walkers and has a small bridge and several waterfalls.

Eyewitnesses said the young boy fell down a six metre waterfall and his mother went in to rescue him.

Other members of the group pulled her out but they were unable to revive her.

Navarres volunteer firefighters later recovered the boy’s body.

No more details have been provided by authorities.

Earlier this month, three hikers died in two separate incidents further south at the Bulla ravine in Alicante Province, after falling into the stream there.

