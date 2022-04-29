3 bedroom Villa for sale in Sant Antoni de Portmany - € 940,000

Villa Sant Antoni de Portmany, Ibiza 3 beds 2 baths € 940,000

Fantastic villa with pool in the surroundings of San Antonio, in a very quiet area but perfectly connected to the main road. This house has an area of 170m2, distributed in a living room with a fireplace, an independent kitchen, three bedrooms (one of them with an en-suite bathroom and a separate entrance) and two bathrooms. It has air conditioning and radiators in all rooms. In the surroundings there are several porches with beautiful juniper roofs. Fenced plot of 1,000m2, with swimming pool and well-kept gardens. Completely legal construction. Do not hesitate to contact for more information… See full property details