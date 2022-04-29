A HUGE Triathlon event is to take place on Orihuela Costa this Sunday, May 1.

Some 290 athletes are taking part, a new record for the event.

Two separate events, the XVIII National Military Championship and the IX Triathlon of Orihuela Costa both start at 9am.

LIMBER UP: Two big events on one Sunday morning

IMAGE: Freepik

For readers with a penchant for watching scores of people testing their physical and mental capacity to the limit, head to La Glea Beach at Dehesa de Campoamor.

Over 80 of the participants are from the Guardia Civil, Military Emergency Unit, Central Services and Royal Guard.

There will be a total of 8 categories, Juvenile, Junior, Sub23, Absolute, and four ‘Veteran’ categories.

Prizes will be awarded to the first three finishers in each of each category, both men and women, and also the top three men’s and women’s teams.

The first three absolute winners of both categories will also receive a cash prize.

The Committee of Judges of the Federation Triathlon Valenciana will oversee the events, wth security and organisation handled by Orihuela Local Police, Civil Protection, Red Cross, Amateur Radio Vega Baja and volunteers of Club Slots.

