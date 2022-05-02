MALAGA’S most emblematic monuments, the Alcazaba and Gibralfaro have attracted a total of 208,936 visitors in the first three months of the year.

Specifically, in January 2022 the historic site recorded 49,162 visitors, a figure much higher than the 7,365 in the same month of 2021, a year affected by the global coronavirus pandemic, however, still lower than the 65,722 in 2020 and 75,971 in 2019.

February, meanwhile, with a total of 78,549 people visiting the emblematic monuments, saw more people visit the Alcazaba and Gibralfaro than in 2019, the pre-pandemic year, when the figure was 74,625, and also higher than in 2020, when there were 78,283 visits.

In February 2021, when there were Covid-19 restrictions in place, the number of visitors reached a mere 4,829.

The month of March is, so far, the month which has seen the highest number of visitors in 2022, with a total of 81,225.

The number of sightseers in the same month in 2021 was 7,189 in 2021, a total of 28,103 in 2020 and 104,301 in 2019.

In terms of revenue, the first three months of 2022 has seen €529,465.75, compared to €29,928 in 2021; €439,968 in 2020 and €658,781 in 2019.

During Easter Week, the Alcazaba and Gibralfaro monuments were also the most visited in all of Malaga. Specifically, during the week of April 10 to 17, a total of 34,311 people visited the enclave.

According to the Councillor for Culture, Noelia Losada, tourism figures are on the rise.

“Tourism figures are practically the same and even better than 2019, a pre-pandemic year” she said.

“Malaga is not only recovering from the Covid-19 crisis, it is continuing with the upward trend it had been enjoying over the last few years.” Losada added, insisting that every effort has to be made to further improve the historic site.

“Not only to extend the areas that can be visited, but also to conserve it properly, and even recover areas that are not properly restored at the moment” she concluded.

