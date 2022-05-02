A Polish fugitive who had a European Arrest Warrant issued against him two years ago, has been caught at Alicante-Elche airport.

The man, 37, flew in on a flight from Ireland.

He was caught after Policia Nacional officers carried out routine passenger checks.

The fugitive had been convicted of fraud and jailed for two years in his native country.

His crimes were committed back in 2011 and 2012.

He conned phone service providers by not paying for contracted services but selling high-end mobile units to third parties.

The man was transferred to the custody of the National Court in Madrid ahead of processing his extradition to Poland.

