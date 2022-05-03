THE Patios de Cordoba Festival returns after a two year hiatus due to Covid-19 with a total of 52 patios taking part in this 2022 edition.

To celebrate the annual Courtyard Festival and Contest, a tradition that began in 1918, the beautiful courtyards of Cordoba will open their doors to the public.

The festival starts today, Tuesday May 3 and runs until May 15 and this edition pays tribute to the singer Manuel Espejo ‘Churumbaque’.

This year, the annual Courtyard Festival and Contest will have a budget of €310,000 and the patios have been divided into six routes; Regina-Realejo, Santa Marina-San Agustin, San Lorenzo, Santiago, La Juderia-San Francisco and the Alcazar Viejo.

Additionally, the Patio Fest will also include the Balconies and Window Grilles Contest, seeing 23 spaces with adorned balconies and window grilles, offering a sea of flowers against the traditional white-washed walls of the Cordoba houses.

According to Marian Aguilar, Delegate for Culture in Cordoba City Council, this year’s addition will also include three additional cultural routes and, from May 5-11, a musical programme to be held in the Casa de las Campanas, offering various acts ‘with a markedly Cordovan accent’ including: copla, theatre and musical-poetic performances.

Since 2012, the Cordoba Patios have been part of the world cultural heritage.

READ MORE: