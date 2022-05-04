POLICE have arrested a Valencia man who abused two girls for a decade and uploaded images of them to the ‘Dark Web’.

Policia Nacional cybercrime experts detected a series of photographs of a girl, 12, with her profile written in a style of English with errors they believed came from a native Spaniard.

Officers discovered a range of postings dating back to at least 2014 featuring the girl which were published by the same person.

Investigators narrowed down their probe to a man in Valencia and searched his home.

They uncovered an abundant amount of evidence that he was the person they were after.

The abused girl was now aged 21 and had been sexually abused from the ages of 12 to 18.

She was the sister of the man’s former girlfriend.

He had extensive computer files featuring the child, which also included hidden recordings.

The police probe also uncovered a second victim- a girl who was sexually abused between the ages of 6 and 10.

The Policia Nacional said a ‘huge amount’ of child pornography was discovered that was sent to the man which he then distributed.

