AN Alcoy woman stole a credit card and racked up €10,000 of charges on it in a massive spending spree.

The 40-year-old dined out in restaurants and stayed in hotels as well buying top-range clothes and perfumes.

The thief took a mobile phone and wallet from her female victim, who apparently she knew.

She made maximum use of the card as she had access to the PIN number.

For reasons unknown, the victim did not cancel her credit card which allowed the thief a full rein of expenditure..

The €10,000 fraud would have been even higher had a series of online purchases not been voided.

The Policia Nacional arrested the thief after going through what they described as an ‘exhaustive search’.

The woman has been charged with fraud and was previously detained for similar crimes.

READ MORE: