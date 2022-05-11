THE Policia Nacional in Benidorm have brought down a major marijuana growing and distribution criminal gang operating on the northern Costa Blanca.
4,200 marijuana plants were seized which could have netted the criminals over €1.2 million in sales.
The plants were grown at industrial warehouses in Altea, Gata de Gorgos, La Nucia and Teulada.
14 people have been arrested and jailed by a Benidorm court after what the Policia Nacional described as an ‘arduous months-long investigation’.
They have been charged with drug trafficking, electricity fraud, identity theft, forging documents as well as belonging to a criminal group.
The men were branded as ‘dangerous’ with nine Albanians, two Russians, plus Moldovan, Italian, and Spanish nationals involved.
Over 60 police officers took part in co-ordinated arrests and searches.
The criminal organisation was well structured with each gang member having specific duties whilst trying to avoid arousing the suspicions of the police.
READ MORE:
- Drug traffickers convert ‘squatted’ homes into cryptocurrency and marijuana farms on Spain’s Costa Blanca
- British gang grew marijuana and ran drugs mail-order service from Costa Blanca area of Spain