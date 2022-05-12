SPAIN has confirmed face masks will remain compulsory on flights into the country, despite the European Union lifting the obligation on member states.

Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias has ruled out the possibility of the government lifting the requirement to wear a face mask on public transport and flights before May 16, the date at which the EU will end the necessity on flights.

The EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Centre for Prevention and Control of Diseases (ECDC) is now leaving it up to individual member states whether they want to continue mask-wearing on flights landing in their country in line with their rules on public transport.

In a press conference Darias stated: “All measures need to have a path and therefore we have to walk with prudence and proportionality hand in hand as we have done up until now and always with unanimity in the proposals of the experts who advise us.”

Spain dropped the need to wear masks in indoor spaces on April 20, one of the last countries in the EU to do so. But it still requires masks to be worn on all public transport and in hospitals, clinics and nursing homes.

