MAXIMUM URGENCY has been called for at Cabo Roig beach this week, where a sinkhole threatens the safety of walkers and bathers alike.

Cabo Roig is one of the most popular beaches on the award-winning Orihuela Costa, frequented all year round by expats and Spanish, alike.

Local political group, the ‘Popular Party’ has slammed the incumbent authorities claiming the problem has been risking injury for weeks now.

IMAGE: Grupo Popular, Orihuela

Claims and counterclaims have been ongoing, all in relation to the priority of necessary works needed elsewhere on the coastal stretch.

The Popular Party’s boss, Dámaso Aparicio, states that the preliminary admin was done and the repairs only had to be contracted out so the work could be done.

IMAGE: Grupo Popular, Orihuela

He also alleged, “They have been in government for 20 days and we know nothing about the awarding of this contract”, as he visited the site with colleagues Víctor Valverde and José Galiano.

Valverde stressed: “in a few weeks the high season will start and we are going to find all this under construction … we don’t understand how it can be paralyzed.”

All three commented that departments from the regional government in Valencia have already demanded that the right people repair the damage.

READ MORE: Top Blue Flag beach status kept for fifth year running in popular expat area on Spain’s Costa Blanca