AN octogenarian has been charged with battering a man, 80, to death with a mobile phone in a shared hospital room.

The 86-year-old aggressor has been arrested by the Policia Nacional in Avila, central Spain.

The two elderly patients had been admitted to the Hospital Nuestra Señora de Sonsoles de Avila in the Castilla y Leon region.

The attack took place on May 8.

The patients did not know each before and were being treated for different medical conditions.

For reasons unknown, the 86-year-old clubbed his room-mate in the head several times with a phone.

Hospital staff attended to the serious injuries sustained by the victim, who subsequently died.

The Policia Nacional detained the 86-year-old man who was remanded into prison custody ahead of a trial.

