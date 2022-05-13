PEOPLE will be able to cross between Morocco and Spain’s North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla for the first time since before the pandemic hit when the borders reopen next week.

The borders were closed when Covid-19 hit in March 2020 and have remained shut since amid diplomatics tensions between the two countries over the disputed region of Western Sahara.

But relations have thawed following a visit by Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to Rabat last month that led to the restarting of ferry routes across the Mediterranean and a pledge to reopen land borders.

Map from Schengen Visa Info.

Spain’s Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, announced this week that the reopening will start gradually from May 17.

However, crossings will be initially limited to residents of Europe’s passport-free Schengen area and their family members, and will then be extended to cross-border workers by the end of the month.

