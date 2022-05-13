A drunk British tourist was saved from drowning in the sea in Benidorm on Thursday.

The 61-year-old man decided to go for a dip in the water in the Rincon de Loix area of the resort.

Benidorm lifeguards spotted him bobbing in the sea and launched a rescue.

The holidaymaker was unconscious and pulled to dry land.

His rescuers performed CPR on him as ambulances arrived on the scene along with the Benidorm Policia Local.

His condition was stabilised and he was taken to the Marina Baixa Hospital in Villajoyosa.

MORE BENIDORM NEWS: