A SUNDERLAND football fan has decided to fly to London via Menorca as it’s cheaper than a rail ticket to reach Wembley.

James Jelly, 33, bought the flight tickets plus an overnight stay on the Balearic Island for £51, far cheaper than the £161.99 cost of a direct flight from Newcastle or a rail ticket.

The flights to Menorca from Newcastle and then back to Stansteds cost less than £23 with Ryanair and gave Jelly the opportunity to spend a morning on the holiday island.

James Jelly (far left) with his mates, some of whom he says have paid £300 for the round trip.

Photo: James Jelly Facebook.

“There’s some out there that have been ridiculously priced. I looked up flights from Newcastle to Heathrow and it was £161.99 return and I thought ‘I’m not paying that,” Jelly told The Lad Bible.

Sunderland will play Wycombe in the Football League One Promotions play off final on Saturday at Wembley.

