SEVILLA is bracing itself for an invasion of Scottish football fans ahead of Wednesday when Glasgow Rangers take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final.

Readers have expressed their dismay at local price gouging.

Campbell Fergusoon told the Olive Press: “A friend of my son has paid £2,000 for a ticket and had arranged his flight before the qualifying game. He’s talking of paying €800 for a taxi from Malaga to Sevilla.”

With up to 100,000 Scots set to descend on the Andalucia capital, direct flights to Sevilla from anywhere in the UK on Tuesday or Wednesday have all been booked.

Tens of thousands of Rangers fans are planning to go to Seville for Wednesday’s final.

Photo: Flickr.

Meanwhile, authorities in Sevilla have confirmed that fans without a ticket to the game can watch it at the 57,000 capacity Estadio La Cartuja nearby the very same stadium Celtic played against Porto in the Uefa Cup final in 2003.

With only 9,500 tickets allocated for Rangers at Seville’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium, the news will surely be welcomed by both fans and locals alike.

Elsewhere in Malaga, a dedicated Celtic bar in Benalmadena claimed on Sunday evening its premises was broken into by Rangers fans who stole Celtic flags from the bar before setting them on fire in the street.

Unfortunately we will be closing at 10pm for next few nights . Group of rangers fans came into the bar last night and took flags and burned them on the road . @CeltsOnTV @celticbars — Lewis’s Celtic Bar CSC Benalmadena ? (@celtic_bar) May 16, 2022

