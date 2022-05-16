A TRUCK came off the A7 onto the beach of La Cala de Mijas on Monday morning.

A picture shows the lorry’s cargo overturned and the front of the lorry almost entering the sea.

The poster of the picture referenced the area’s notoriety as a ‘black spot’ saying ‘Yes, it’s happened again!’, such is the frequency of road accidents here.

The lorry was beached with the driver’s condition currently unknown.

Photo: La Cala & Mijas News and Information Group Facebook Group

One user posted: “When we first came here in 1989 there were no properties on that corner. Expensive yes, but they could have made the bend not as sharp as it is. Too late now though.”

The A7 road that goes through the town is notoriously dangerous, and in April 2019 a lorry overturned, causing an 11 km traffic jam in the same area.

Then, in March 2018, another truck was involved in an accident in exactly the same place, blocking the road to traffic for more than five hours.

