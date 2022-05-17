MUSEUMS in Malaga city will be organising open days and special guided tours to celebrate International Museum Day.

In 1977, the International Council of Museums chose May 18 as the date to commemorate International Museum Day.

‘The power of museums’ is the motto of this edition, viable through three specific lines of work: sustainability, innovation in digitization and accessibility, as well as community building through education.

To celebrate this date, the Centre Pompidou Malaga and the Museo Casa Natal Picasso will organise an open day and special guided tours.

At the Picasso Birthplace Museum you can see the temporary exhibition Yukimasa Ida visits Pablo Picasso and the permanent exhibition Casa Natal.

The combined visits between the temporary and permanent exhibitions will take place tomorrow, May 18, at 12 noon and at 6 pm, free of charge and without prior reservation.

At the Centre Pompidou Malaga, visitors will be able to enjoy the exhibition ‘A Time of One’s Own’ in two different sessions, at 12:30 pm and 6 pm, both without prior reservation.

Meanwhile, in the Russian Museum in Malaga, which recently returned the Russian art collection it exhibited, back to St. Petersburg, will be displaying a new exhibition with a programme of sessions open to the public.

The sessions will take place in the afternoon at 4 pm, 5 pm and 5:30 pm. Admission is free, subject to prior registration at educacion.coleccionmuseoruso@malaga.eu.

