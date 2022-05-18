MALAGA’s all-year-round drive-in cinema opens Rita’s Night By Bombay Sapphire—a groundbreaking event to be enjoyed under the moonlight.

Fans of ‘Rita’s Brunch,’ where users of Malaga’s drive-in cinema have been able to enjoy a space on the site reserved for food trucks and American-style Diners, will no doubt be delighted to know that the drive-in cinema is offering the experience in a new format: ‘Rita’s by moonlight’ which kicks-off this Friday night, May 20.

A place where gastronomy, cocktails, music and good vibes come together under the starlit sky.

The show will start with a live music concert of the best emerging artists of the area and then, once dinner is over, the hottests Djs in town will cook up a storm on the dancefloor.

This groundbreaking event will be inaugurated this Friday, May 20, with a free welcome cocktail from 8 – 9:30 pm.

Rita’s Night will be repeated on Friday May 27 as well as June 3 and June 10, as well as every Friday and Saturday thereafter.

In addition, the Malaga Metrovacesa drive-in continues with its Rita’s Brunch by Martini every Saturday, with a full programme of live music, DJs, shows, foodtrucks, street food, cocktails and much more.

On its Instagrammable terrace they also have a children’s entertainment area with monitors and pride themselves on being a pet friendly space.

Upcoming programme at the Malaga drive-in cinema:

– Saturday May 14: ‘Tardeo de Autocine Malaga Metrovacesa’ from 5pm to 2am

– Saturday May 21: ‘Rita’s Brunch by Martini – Greetart’ from 1pm to 2pm with electronic music.

– Saturday May 28: ‘Rita’s Brunch by Martini – Family Rock Day’ from 1pm to 7:30pm with rock bands from Malaga.

Finally, without forgetting the true essence of the drive-in, the following films, some classics and some new releases, will be screened:

– Until May 19: Eyes of Fire

– May 20-25: Musicals week, with Mamma Mia! (Friday 20), Grease (Saturday 21), Moulin Rouge (Sunday 22), La La Land (Wednesday 25).

– May 26- June 2: The premiere film Top Gun: Maverick.

