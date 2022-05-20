2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Playa Flamenca - € 119,995

Apartment Playa Flamenca, Alicante 2 beds 1 baths € 119,995

This spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom first-floor apartment is situated in a fantastic location, just 250m from the beautiful beach and a short walk to an excellent selection of amenities. The property, which offers direct views of the lovely communal pool comprises a spacious living room with an extended dining area, a separate fitted kitchen with an adjoining utility room, a twin bedroom, a family bathroom and a master bedroom. The property also benefits from hot and cold air conditioning, an open fireplace, secure off-road parking and the use of the very inviting communal pool. The apartment… See full property details