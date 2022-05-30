A British tourist with an underlying psychological condition had to be restrained at Palma de Mallorca airport last week, after attacking police officers at passport control.

The 20-year-old female was drunk and had apparently not been taking her medication.

The May 23 incident has only just been reported.

The woman arrived from the UK and started to be very aggressive with other people queuing up to show their passports.

Several Policia Nacional officers tried to calm her down as she tried to push her way forward but her behaviour got worse.

The woman then hit and bit several officers who restrained her.

Medics treated her at the airport before she was taken to the Son Llatzer Hospital in Palma.

It’s not known whether the tourist had flown in on her own or with family or friends.

The Policia Nacional confirmed on Sunday that she had consumed ‘a considerable amount’ of alcohol and had ignored taking her prescribed pills.

They’ve not commented over possible charges and whether she was allowed to start her holiday after going to hospital.

Police unions representing staff at airports have complained about increased delays and incidents involving British arrivals to Spain following Brexit.

Passengers now have to queue up in non-EU lanes to have passports checked with unions saying their members are being overworked.

Two violent incidents have recently been reported involving British people at Alicante-Elche airport passport control.

