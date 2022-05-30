A COUPLE have been arrested on suspicion of being responsible for starting a wildfire that has already destroyed 172 hectares of woodland on the outskirts of Granada.

It is thought that the pair lit a barbecue while illegally camping near El Cerro de San Miguel just stone’s throw from the historic districts of Sacromonte and the Albaicín on the hillside overlooking the Alhambra.

The fire was reported at 4.45pm on Sunday and has been burning overnight and into Monday with more than a hundred firefighters called in to battle the flames.

Six water carrying aircraft took to the skies to douse the blaze which fortunately, although in close proximity to the city, did not pose a danger to buildings as the wind was blowing flames away from the urban centre.

? Las extinción del #IFGranada fue muy complicada para los aéreos. La presencia de cables de alta tensión en la zona del incendio obligó a los pilotos a extremar la precaución. Por tierra no fue mejor, la orografía y el viento, grandes enemigos



Foto: Ramón Martín. @air_comment pic.twitter.com/9uqn2UGjhU — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) May 30, 2022

Infoca, the agency that deals with fire emergencies in Andalucia said the fire was finally brought under control late on Monday afternoon.

? #IFGranada [ESTABILIZADO] | Continuamos con los trabajos para dar por controlado el incendio. Sobre la zona, efectuamos tareas de vigilancia, refresco y liquidación de los diferentes puntos calientes que se detectan. Imágenes de este mediodía. pic.twitter.com/vk1i3eaTrm — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) May 30, 2022

The smoke from what was one of the first wildfires of the season was visible across the city of Granada.

?#IFGranada, ACTIVO.

1.- El DT @MedioAmbAND, Manuel Fco. García, acude al PMA.

2.- Imagen del incendio desde el ?? ACO4.

3 y 4.- Miembros de la Brica realizan tareas de extinción.

?Casi un centenar de profesionales, 6 aeronaves y 3 autobombas están desplegados en el incendio. pic.twitter.com/EBOp3DDWR6 — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) May 29, 2022

READ MORE: