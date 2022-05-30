A Costa Blanca farmworker died after a chainsaw slashed his neck.

The accident happened on Saturday in Elche’s La Hoya district when the man was chopping firewood.

During the work session, the chainsaw apparently jammed in a tree.

As he yanked it off, the 49-year-old worker lost his balance.

In an unlucky coincidence, the saw restarted and made contact with part of his neck to sever it.

A colleague acted quickly by putting a shirt on the wound, but he died within seconds as blood poured out.

The two men apparently had a barter deal with the farm owner where they would trim his trees in exchange for keeping the firewood.

