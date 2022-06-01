BENIDORM has congratulated Queen Elizabeth II on her 70 years as British monarch ahead of this weekend’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

From Thursday, the Costa Blanca city will beam out a special message on its new LED screen tower display, the Tecnohito, in the Plaza de la Hispanidad.

It will also relay congratulations on its network of screens around the resort.

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, has also sent a special message to the British Ambassador in Madrid, Hugh Elliott.

TONI PEREZ

It expresses ‘Benidorm’s sincere desire to join in the celebration of this remarkable anniversary and to wish the Queen all the best for the coming years’.

Many British owned bars and restaurants in the city will be staging celebratory events to coincide with the UK’s Jubilee weekend.

UK nationals are the largest non-Spanish group in Benidorm with 4,100 registered on the municipal padron.

The resort relies heavily on British holidaymakers who account for around 80% of all foreign tourists.

Benidorm reported a busy Easter season with hotels reopening to welcome UK arrivals after two years of pandemic restrictions.

Projections for British visitor numbers this summer are said to be excellent based on the volume of flights coming into Alicante-Elche airport.

