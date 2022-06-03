AN annual charity golf day, held at La Herradura’s popular Hideaway bar, was “on the ball” in raising €5,551 for abandoned animals on the Costa Tropical.

Taking place on 26 May, the event featured a raffle and charity auction, with renowned local author, Andy Bailey, acting as auctioneer.

“This year, we’ve all seen the compassion that exists for companion animals, as Ukrainian people were filmed abandoning their homes and land but leading their cats and dogs to safety,” said Andy.

Steve and Michelle at Hideaway Bar.

“Here in Andalucia, the two animal welfare charities supported by the Hideaway Bar are much younger than the UKs long-established and well-known RSPCA and the PDSA, but are equally deserving.

“They carry out essential work in rescue, re-homing, sterilisation and care of abandoned animals. Both charities receive an equal share of the sum raised by this year’s event.”

Linda Raine of Valley Verde said: “We would like to thank Michelle Leach and her husband, Steve, of the Hideaway bar for choosing Valle Verde animal rescue and Apama Almuñécar animal rescue as the beneficiaries of their annual golf charity day. The raffle and auction were great fun, and raised an amazing amount of money for the two charities. Valley Verde’s share has enabled us to pay an outstanding vet bill of €1,702.”

Andy Bailey’s book, ‘Orgiva: A Chancer’s Guide to Rural Spain’, is available on Amazon.

