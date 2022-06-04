2 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Vera - € 143,000

Terraced Villa Vera, Almería 2 beds 1 baths € 143,000

• Terraced house in "Urbanización Las Marinas", Vera (year 1991), with beautiful garden areas, a large community pool (for children and adults) and a large square on the edge of the promenade. Las Marinas de Vera is a beautiful residential neighborhood on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea and a short walk from the urban center of Garrucha, where you will find all kinds of services and amenities open at any time of the year, such as restaurants, supermarkets, shops, medical center, public transport… • Housing of 82 m2 distributed in two floors of 41 m2 each. • East facing… See full property details