A BRITISH fintech entrepreneur insists it is time to play hardball in negotiations with the Spanish government on driving licences.

With Brits who have lived in Spain for over six months now banned from driving unless they have a Spanish licence, The Olive Press is fighting for an immediate reversal of this farce.

Paul Roberts added his voice to the campaign.

“It is time for tough measures. All Spaniards driving in the UK should have their licence suspended until we have a resolution to this disgraceful situation,” the 54-year-old told the Olive Press.

Driving in Spain for thousands of resident Brits has become illegal.

The tech maestro, who lives in Spain where he remotely runs a startup that is based in Wales, had been considering moving the company over to Malaga, which is styling itself as Spain’s answer to Silicon Valley.

“I have fully beached these plans. Not only is it extremely inconvenient for us Brits, it also makes us all feel extremely unwelcome,” he said.

“They all need their heads banging together and take more decisive action if the Spanish carry on their intransigence. Shapps should give a week deadline to agree the deal and then stop all Spanish drivers in the UK.

Roberts also tried desperately to swap his licence in time, but calls to the DGT were left unanswered.

He believed he had registered his intent as was required in the run up to the Brexit deadline, but received no confirmation email, compounded by the fact he does not speak Spanish.

The father of three now has to rely on taxis or lifts from neighbours to get his kids to school and

Roberts also took aim at Hugh Elliott, Britain’s man in Spain who has consistently declared a deal is in sight.

“The British government and Hugh Elliott have been far too lax on this. The time has come to take a firm line or this is going to go on forever. An eye for an eye… a car for a car. Well done team Olive Press!” said the Welshman.

