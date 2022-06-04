A GROUP of German tourists have been jailed for six months, suspended for three years, for attacking jet-ski instructors and fellow holidaymakers after being told to stop swigging vodka.
The three men, aged 20, 23, and 24 will also have to pay €315 each in compensation for injuries caused, as well as paying for damage caused to two jet skis.
The incident unfolded in August last year on El Arenal beach when one of them was told by the instructors to pay attention and stop drinking.
The trio started punching and spitting on the instructors, one of whom was thrown into the sea, as well as other tourists.
One of the culprits also shouted towards the instructors: “Sons of bitches, I’ll kill your mother. When I come back from having killed her, I’ll kill you too.”
