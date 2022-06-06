MIJAS Properties have been helping people realise their property dreams since 1984.

Selling a beloved property or taking the leap to buy is a big decision.

For a trusted pair of hands to guide you every step of the way, look no further than Mijas Properties.

Mijas Properties was founded in 1984 by Susanne Terés and has been in the business of buying and selling property as well as rentals for both holidays and long term in Mijas ever since.

The impressive, almost 40-year, run makes Mijas Properties the longest-serving business of its kind in the area, and this brings with it invaluable expertise and insight into the market.

Years of service have built this family-run business a reputation as well respected and honest, meaning you can put your Spanish property journey in their hands with total peace of mind.

Susanne and her husband, Ian, run the show alongside the brilliant Nina and Mark. They would be delighted to invite potential clients into their newly refurbished office, located a short walk from Mijas Town Hall and with stunning sea views, for an informal chat and general advice without any pressure.

Mijas Properties is constantly combining its experience with improvements, such as a new website that is currently in progress and increased use of social media.

2021 was one of the company’s most successful years ever and the team is motivated to continue this run over the coming year!

Along with experience, passion is at the heart of Mijas Properties operation. Susanne insists she herself would never live anywhere other than Mijas and finds every day waking in this beautiful part of Andalucia a blessing.

Contact Mijas Properties on +34 952 48 50 25 or email susanne@mijasproperties.com