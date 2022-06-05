TORREVIEJA HOSPITAL is under the spotlight again after a family KIDNAPPED an elderly relative after being ‘held captive’ for nine weeks.

“This hospital killed my dad”, Mia Mooseberg told the Olive Press.

“They starved him in a Covid ward, confined him to bed and held captive for nine weeks,” she claims.

Explaining that because her father “was not turned over, he developed bedsores which became so big and deep they got infected.”

The 80-year-old’s family could not get him out to safety, even though they had ordered a private ambulance to transport him home to his native Sweden.

Mia candidly admits, “So we decided to kidnap him and drive him 3,000km back to a hospital that would care for him properly.”

She told us, “doctors were speechless about how an EU hospital neglected a person in this way.”

“Days later at home, he died because of that neglect.”

Her father, Bo-Eskil Svensson, had first been admitted to Torrevieja’s Quiron hospital with a urinary tract infection on December 6 2021, but subsequent treatment wasn’t covered by his insurance.

When he was transferred to the nearby University Hospital on December 21, that’s when the ‘hell’ started, according to Mia’s mum, Barbro.

Seeing that her husband of nearly 60 years was receiving such poor care, she paid for a private ambulance to take him back to Sweden.

However, when collection was arranged, hospital staff prevented the move, claiming that Bo-Eskill had Covid-19.

That was painful enough for the family, but the grandfather of two was then left in complete isolation for EIGHT days without food or any fluids, says Mia.

Barbro took these horrific pictures, showing the shocking level of malnutrition and neglect.

After the 79-year-old sat with him for four further days without a bed for herself, daughter Mia admitted, “We then decided to kidnap him, and we did.”

His two grandchildren flew to Spain and met up with Barbro’s friend to rescue him.

The group bravely liberated a hospital wheelchair and went into the ward.

They carefully brought Bo-Eskill out in the wheelchair and put him into the family campervan.

Following an epic 3,000 km journey through Spain, France, Germany & Denmark, an ambulance was called as they crossed the border into Sweden.

Bo-Eskill was swiftly taken into the care of the emergency room at Karlskrona hospital, some 60km from the family home in Karlshamn.

Mia told us that doctors had never seen a man so neglected as her father, “and this in an EU country.”

She lamented: “Dad died on April 17 of the starvation and infections that he developed in Spain.”

After multiple attempts at trying to get her complaints heard at Torrevieja Hospital, Mia shared her experience on a Facebook site set up by George Marshall.

The British expat started the group so that families could share similar experiences after his mum had also been ‘handcuffed and abused’ there in her final days.

Marshall admitted, “This is exactly why I created this group. I thought what they did to my mother last year was a one-off, but no.”

“It’s so difficult to raise issues as the doctors will not mention bedsores or the resulting septicaemia on the death certificates.”

Claiming, “It’s one cover up after another, innocent people being subjected to gross malpractice with nurses on social media while patients lie in their own faeces.”

While Mia looks for support in getting justice or at least answers from the hospital, she stressed, “My dad was a fireman and also served with the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon.”

“He would do anything to help others, he was a wonderful husband, the best dad you can imagine and a great grandfather, too.

“But in the end, they do this to a hero … he saved many people but they let him die.”

In happier times: Bo-Eskill and Barbro

Mia warned: “If our tragic story can save someone else, then my advice is do not go to this hospital.

“Also, make sure the insurance covers you. Dad was fully insured, but the insurance company found loopholes.”

So far, the hospital has refused to comment.

If Olive Press readers have suffered a similar experience at this or any other Spanish hospital, please email us at newsdesk@theolivepress.es

