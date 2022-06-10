SPAIN’S Ministry of Health has approved a vaccination against monkeypox to be used in a very small number of cases where people have had close contact with sufferers.

The Ministry has also backed a rollout of a second Covid-19 booster jab for certain groups.

As of Thursday, there were 242 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Spain.

Spain and the UK have the largest number of monkeypox outbreaks out of over 1,000 recorded internationally.

Authorities have received 200 vaccine shots from the European Authority for Preparedness and Response to Health Emergencies.

They will be offered to people who may have been exposed to monkeypox and could suffer an adverse reaction.

Health experts have been keen to point out that monkeypox is not a public health emergency akin to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health has agreed to a second Covid-19 booster injection for people aged 80 and over; people in residential homes; and other vulnerable groups.

The overwhelming majority of Covid deaths in Spain are now among elderly members of the population.

Assessments will be made of latest infection rates before deciding on the most appropriate time to administer the booster dose.

