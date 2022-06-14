THE number of people aged 100 years and over has tripled over two decades in Alicante Province.

Figures from the National Institute of Statistics(INE) show there are three times as many women compared to men who have reached the century mark.

As of July 2021, out of a population of nearly 1.9 million people, there were 286 female centenarians and 95 males who reached the landmark age.

In 2001, there were just 141 centenarians with that number rising to 275 ten years later.

The INE report says that 20% of the Alicante Province population is aged 65 and over- accounting for 378,557 residents.

10,300 of the age group are still doing some kind of work according to Social Security figures.

The average life span for a resident has fallen slightly to 82.55 years compared to the 2019 pre-pandemic figure of over 83 years.

