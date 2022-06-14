TWO Alicante Province beaches have been awarded Black Flags for 2022 by environmental group, Ecologists in Action.

Cala Lanuza(pictured) and Cala Baeza between El Campello and Villajoyosa get the unwanted awards for excess pollution.

Ecologists in Action say the beach waters are suffering due to the discharge of sewage from apartments build in land maritime easement areas.

The organisation adds that untreated water is dumped into the sea due to overflows at a small temporary water treatment plant.

A Black Flag also goes to the illegal restaurant on Benidorm Island which is part of the Serra Gelada National Park.

The premises opened in 1968 under illegal concessions granted in the era of General Franco.

The Black Flag symbolises the way public administrations allowed its construction and for it to remain open for over 50 years.

Calpe also gets a Black Flag for its ‘Colossus’ hotel project which will see the 606-room twin-towered building constructed next to the Las Salinas protected natural area.

